Radcliff mayor hoping to bring VA Hospital to town with free plot of land

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Radcliff's mayor is holding a news conference Thursday afternoon in an attempt to bring the new VA Hospital to town.

Mayor Mike Weaver is expected to address the potential construction of the VA Hospital facility on 50 acres of free land offered by Radcliff.

That land is at Millpond Business Park.

The VA has already purchased property for a hospital on Brownsboro Road near the Watterson Expressway, and officials with the hospital say they are not considering any other options.

