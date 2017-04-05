Beyonce's social media presence worth millions - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Beyonce's social media presence worth millions

(Image Courtesy: Fox News/AP)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Queen Bey is apparently the queen of social media.

According to a new report from an analytics company, Beyonce's social media presence is worth millions.

As the most valuable celebrity on social media, a single post from her clocks in more than $1 million worth of advertising value.

The ranking is based off 56 metrics including reach and engagement.

Pop singer Selena Gomez comes in at second.

