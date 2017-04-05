Viral video of fight on Big Four Bridge renews safety concerns on Louisville's waterfront

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A teen was jumped by a mob of kids on the Big Four Bridge over the weekend, and the video went viral.

The fight happened around 7:30 p.m. Sunday and its been viewed more than 200,000 times.

"We want people to enjoy the bridge, but we also want people to know it is a very safe environment to go to," said Assistant Chief Kim Kraeszig with LMPD. "We just have a group of kids that don't respect each other. They don't respect property, and we see that when they want to cause fights on the bridge."

Teen trouble at the Big Four Bridge has been a problem since it opened, most notably the mob in 2014, which started at the bridge and caused police to commit an officer to the area 24 hours a day.

"We do dedicate officers there to the bridge ... and we do pay attention to special times," Kraeszig said. "Like we know we may have issues during spring break week, when the weather gets nice, and we did have five officers stationed there Sunday night."

But by the time LMPD arrived at this scene Sunday, all the kids were gone, and no report was filed.

"Next time, we'll be talking about someone went over the bridge," said Jason English Sr., who posted the video on Facebook. "Thank God that kid didn't go over the bridge."

When English posted the video to Facebook he also tagged Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer in a call to action.

"If you can't protect them when they're on that bridge, then ban them," English said. "They did it for the mall, right? Eighteen and under, you must have a parent with you. I feel like they should do it for the waterfront. Nobody should ever go to the waterfront and feel they should have to look over their shoulders when that's a place you should come and have a good time with your family."

Facebook eventually removed English's video.

We asked Mayor Fischer's office about tighter restriction for the Big Four Bridge, but a spokesman did not respond.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.