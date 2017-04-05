Hardin County Detention Center curbs overcrowding with inmate service credits

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.

Police arrest four after large amount of heroin allegedly found in Parkland apartment

Police arrest four after large amount of heroin allegedly found in Parkland apartment

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.

The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.

The Sears at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October.

The Sears at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside...

Smiles and thumbs up from woman charged with killing family

Smiles and thumbs up from woman charged with killing family

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

POLICE: Louisville man used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery

POLICE: Louisville man used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery

19-year-old accused of stabbing Louisville teen to death appears in court as judge issues stern warning

19-year-old accused of stabbing Louisville teen to death appears in court as judge issues stern warning

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) - A Kentucky bill passed last year allows non-violent inmates, convicted of misdemeanor crimes, to work for credits and earn time off a sentence.

Carl Skillman is an inmate in the program at the Hardin County Detention Center.

"It’s a benefit. It’s a privilege," said Carl Skillman, an inmate in the program at the Hardin County Detention Center. "I'm about five days so far. I've been in it for a month"

To be eligible for the program, the sentence must be longer than 30 days. Jail officials say this is in direct response to inmate overpopulation issues in Kentucky.

"Our average population over the last three months has topped 725, and there's no end in sight with that," said Lt. Robert Reynolds with the Hardin County Detention Center.

Reynolds says that's almost double the number of inmates from when he started at the jail 17 years ago.

The most common jobs inmates are working are in the kitchen and cleaning the facility. The program keeps inmates busy and motivated.

"It gets you out of the pod," Skillman said. "You actually get to work. It prepares you for your release to get you back out into society."

Reynolds says the opportunity for early release encourages good behavior.

"It seems to be a win-win all around," he said. "It's been a good positive tool for us,” he said.

For every 40 hours of work, inmates get one day taken off the sentence. Inmates also get five days taken off for each month of good behavior. The jail limits the number of hours inmates can work each month, so the monthly earned maximum for working is four days off a sentence. That, combined with good behavior, brings the total deducted days off a sentence to a maximum of nine days each month.

But if an inmate misbehaves, they lose all credits earned.

Reynolds wants to ensure the community that these are low-level inmates that don’t pose a risk to society. He says getting these low-risk inmates out of jail sooner cuts costs, which has a direct impact on taxes.

"The cost of housing them in the county jail is completely on the tax payer,” Reynolds said.

The program is also helping tackle the overpopulation issues.

"With the ever-increasing cost and and rise in jail populations, administrators need to look at every opportunity they have to control these jail populations,” Reynolds said.

The program isn’t just available in Hardin County. Jails across the Commonwealth are taking advantage of work programs to deal with overcrowding issues.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.