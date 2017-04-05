Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Silver Alert issued for missing Indiana woman

Posted: Updated:
Dehani Salazar (Image Source: Indiana State Police) Dehani Salazar (Image Source: Indiana State Police)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Indiana woman.

Police in Starke County are searching for 22-year-old Dehani Salazar. Officials say she is missing from Hamlet, Indiana, which is about 134 miles north of Indianapolis.

Investigators say Salazar was last seen on Wednesday around midnight in Hamlet.

Authorities say Salazar is a white female, 5'2, weighs 215 pounds and has reddish brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, Salazar was wearing a black “Everlast” sweatshirt, blue jeans and slip-on shoes, according to police.

Officials say she is believed to be in danger. She could be disoriented and may need medical assistance.

Anyone with information about Salazar's whereabouts is asked to call the Starke County Sheriff's Department at 574-772-3771 or 911.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.