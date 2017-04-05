Louisville grandma goes viral with singing Facebook video

Tiffany James appeared emotional in court Friday morning.More >>
Tiffany James appeared emotional in court Friday morning.More >>
Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...More >>
Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...More >>
The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.More >>
The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.More >>
The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.More >>
The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.More >>
Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.More >>
Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.More >>
The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.More >>
The closure of six buildings on post impacts the entire U.S. Army.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.More >>
Louisville Metro Police say they've arrested four people after the SWAT team raided an apartment in the Parkland neighborhood and found a large amount of drugs.More >>