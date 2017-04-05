IMAGES | Elizabethtown trailer park hit by high winds and hail

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

Smiles and thumbs up from woman charged with killing family

The maker of opioid painkiller Opana ER is pulling the drug off the market at the request of federal regulators because it's being abused.

Painkiller maker stops sales at FDA request because of abuse

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

The office buildings on the site will remain. (WDRB photo)

A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.

Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.

Divers have called off their search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.

Divers searching for man believed to have drowned near Falls of the Ohio

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

POLICE: Louisville man used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery

19-year-old accused of stabbing Louisville teen to death appears in court as judge issues stern warning

Strong winds and hail ripped through an Elizabethtown trailer park Wednesday evening, leaving several homes without power.

Winds picked up part of a trailer and threw it onto a power line. Neighbors described some scary moments when the storm hit.

"It started hailing so bad that I couldn't even see out my windows," Dominic Stepp said. "I felt my trailer shake and kind of freaked out."

Stepp said he rushed to hunker down in his hallway when hail and strong winds tore through the mobile home park on Hawkins Drive.

"I kept hearing everything beat up against my trailer," he said. "It was scary."

The storm lifted up part of a trailer onto power lines, directly across from Stepp's home. He said several pieces of debris hit his trailer and landed in his front yard.

"When it blew over, I came outside and saw all this," he said.

[IMAGES: ELIZABETHTOWN STORM DAMAGE]

Neighbors tell us the trailer was vacant and already partially demolished.

"High wind just picked it up," Stacey Vinson said.

Several neighbors lost power while crews repaired downed lines.

"They shut everybody's power off," Vinson said. "Hopefully I'll get mine back on sometime tonight."

No other trailers were seriously damaged, and no one was hurt, leaving many nearby feeling thankful.

"Looking out my windows and seeing how close it was, I feel fortunate it didn't lift all these trailers up," Stepp said.

The Red Cross was also in the neighborhood, checking on neighbors who lost power.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.