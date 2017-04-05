IMAGES | Elizabethtown trailer park hit by high winds and hail - WDRB 41 Louisville News

IMAGES | Elizabethtown trailer park hit by high winds and hail

ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WDRB) -

Strong winds and hail ripped through an Elizabethtown trailer park Wednesday evening, leaving several homes without power.

Winds picked up part of a trailer and threw it onto a power line. Neighbors described some scary moments when the storm hit.

"It started hailing so bad that I couldn't even see out my windows," Dominic Stepp said. "I felt my trailer shake and kind of freaked out."

Stepp said he rushed to hunker down in his hallway when hail and strong winds tore through the mobile home park on Hawkins Drive.

"I kept hearing everything beat up against my trailer," he said. "It was scary."

The storm lifted up part of a trailer onto power lines, directly across from Stepp's home. He said several pieces of debris hit his trailer and landed in his front yard.

"When it blew over, I came outside and saw all this," he said.

[IMAGES: ELIZABETHTOWN STORM DAMAGE]

Neighbors tell us the trailer was vacant and already partially demolished.

"High wind just picked it up," Stacey Vinson said.

Several neighbors lost power while crews repaired downed lines.

"They shut everybody's power off," Vinson said. "Hopefully I'll get mine back on sometime tonight."

No other trailers were seriously damaged, and no one was hurt, leaving many nearby feeling thankful.

"Looking out my windows and seeing how close it was, I feel fortunate it didn't lift all these trailers up," Stepp said.

The Red Cross was also in the neighborhood, checking on neighbors who lost power.

