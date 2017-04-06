Louisville Bats get ready for Opening Night - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Bats get ready for Opening Night

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The Louisville Bats take on the Columbus Clippers in their first game of the season Thursday.

Millions of dollars went into upgrades at Slugger Field, including enhancements to the video walls. Opening Night festivities include a free 2017 season schedule magnet for the first 5,000 fans.

The Bats Mascot, Buddy Bat, will help get people excited by handing out peanuts near Fourth Street Live! from 11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Thursday.

The Bats take on the Columbus Clippers at 7:05 p.m. Gates open at 5:30 p.m.

Sundays during the season, WDRB co-sponsors fun for the kids. All kids 12 & younger receive a free kids meal that includes a hot dog, junior nachos & small soda. Visit Kiosk 115 behind section 115 on the main concourse to receive a voucher. Children must be present to receive a voucher.

Click here for a complete schedule of events at Slugger Field.


