Louisville Bats get ready for Opening Night

Tiffany James appeared emotional in court Friday morning.More >>
Tiffany James appeared emotional in court Friday morning.More >>
Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...More >>
Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...More >>
Divers have called off their search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.More >>
Divers have called off their search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.More >>
Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.More >>
Police say they have taken several pounds of drugs off the street after arresting a Louisville man wanted on violent felony charges late Thursday night.More >>
A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.More >>
A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.More >>
A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.More >>
A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.More >>
The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.More >>
The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.More >>