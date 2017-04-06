UK-UNC referee speaks about death threats from fans - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UK-UNC referee speaks about death threats from fans

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - The referee who got death threats from some UK fans after the basketball team lost to UNC says the threats negatively affected his business.

John Higgins was a referee at the Elite Eight game. After Kentucky's loss, Higgins says UK fans not only verbally attacked him and his family, but flooded his roofing business' Facebook page with negative reviews.

Higgins told the Omaha World-Herald, the bogus one-star reviews dropped his Nebraska business's rating from 4.8 out of 5 stars, to just 1.2. Some people have since countered those negative reviews with positive ones to bring the page's rating back up to a 3.0.

Higgins says "At the end of the day, it's a basketball game. It does not affect anyone's life."

