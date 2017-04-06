Lane closures take effect next week while crews inspect Sherman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Lane closures take effect next week while crews inspect Sherman Minton Bridge

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Department of Transportation says lane closures will be in place starting Monday on the Sherman Minton Bridge while crews perform inspections.

According to a news release, the inspections will help determine if any maintenance work is needed before the bridge is painted in upcoming years. 

To minimize traffic impact, inspection crews will set up temporary nighttime and midday work zones. Officials from INDOT and Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are urging drivers to stay alert, move over and slow down for these crews.

Beginning on or after Monday, April 10, 2017 an infrared scanning vehicle and shadow truck with flashing lights will slow the right lane of I-64 to 25 mph between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day. Also, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. each day, inspection crews will reduce Indiana 111/West Main Street in New Albany to one lane with flaggers controlling two-way traffic.

After the initial work is completed, crews will shift to nighttime operations for about one week of I-64 lane closures, starting with the southeasterly lanes. One direction of I-64 may be reduced to one lane starting at 9 p.m., and all I-64 lanes will reopen before peak commuting traffic each morning.

In late May and early June, motorists may see crews using climbing and rope techniques alongside and above traffic for portions of the bridge that are difficult to access. 

Crews will be performing as much work as possible in areas that do not affect traffic, including working from the riverbanks below the bridges.

After the inspections are completed, an engineering consultant will assist INDOT in designing construction and traffic plans for I-64 ahead of opening bids from bridge contractors. There are no plans to completely close the Sherman Minton Bridge for future maintenance or painting.

One or more contracts will bid after July 1, 2019.

Federal rules require all public-road bridges to receive routine inspections at least once every two years. When last inspected in 2015, the five I-64 bridges that make up the Sherman Minton crossing across the Ohio River between West Louisville and New Albany were rated in fair or better condition.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

