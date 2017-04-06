Police say man killed girlfriend's son in Jackson County, Indian - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say man killed girlfriend's son in Jackson County, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) - Police in Jackson County say a man shot and killed his girlfriend's son during an argument Wednesday night. 

According to the Jackson County Sheriff's Department, it happened at a home on County Road 400 around 7 o'clock Wednesday night. When police arrived at the home, they found the victim, 35-year-old Dustin Robbins, with a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He was treated at the scene and rushed to the hospital, but died from his injuries. 

Police arrested 56-year-old Darrell Stanton at the home. According to the sheriff's department, Stanton became upset when he arrived at the home and found Robbins and his wife talking to Robbins' mother. Police say Stanton approached Robbins and his wife with a shotgun, and Robbins was shot during a struggle. 

Stanton was arrested is being held at the Jackson County Jail. 

