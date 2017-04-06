Michigan man sentenced for sex trafficking during Kentucky Derby - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Michigan man sentenced for sex trafficking during Kentucky Derby

Posted: Updated:
David Givhan (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) David Givhan (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Michigan man behind a prostitution ring that included Louisville is sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison.

A judge sentenced David Givhan to 235 months in prison for sex trafficking and interstate transportation. LMPD officers arrested Givhan, who goes by "Premier," in 2015 during a prostitution sting around the Kentucky Derby.

Prosecutors say the 35-year-old would bring women from Michigan to Louisville, then beat, threaten and terrorize them. Police say he even forced one woman to tattoo "Premier" on her neck.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

