Michigan man sentenced for sex trafficking during Kentucky Derby

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Michigan man behind a prostitution ring that included Louisville is sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison.

A judge sentenced David Givhan to 235 months in prison for sex trafficking and interstate transportation. LMPD officers arrested Givhan, who goes by "Premier," in 2015 during a prostitution sting around the Kentucky Derby.

Prosecutors say the 35-year-old would bring women from Michigan to Louisville, then beat, threaten and terrorize them. Police say he even forced one woman to tattoo "Premier" on her neck.

