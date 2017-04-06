Report: Kentucky would be among the states most harmed by "border adjustment" tax

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.More >>
The Sears department store at Green Tree Mall in Clarksville, Ind. will close in October as part of 43 Sears and Kmart closures announced Friday by parent company Sears Holdings Corp.More >>
Louisville-based Mercer Transportation is fighting the federal government's allegation that the trucking company participated in a bribery scheme which has already sent four people to prison.More >>
After 21 years leading Kosair Charities, Randy Coe plans to retire as the organization’s president in August and hand the reins to Keith Inman, the longtime chief fundraiser at the University of Louisville.More >>
Dr. Gregory Postel thought he would practice medicine his whole career. Instead, he's been thrust into one leadership role after another over 23 years at the University of Louisville.More >>
The University of Louisville Foundation fired Kathleen Smith, the longtime top aide to former U of L and foundation president James Ramsey, effective Thursday.More >>
GE Appliances CEO Chip Blankenship has resigned after nearly six years leading the Louisville-based company.More >>
The chairwoman of the University of Louisville Foundation said “further investigation” is needed before the foundation board decides whether to pursue litigation based on the findings of a blistering forensic investigation released last week.More >>
