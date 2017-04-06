Police say Louisville man kidnapped ex-girlfriend, beat her with baseball bat, hammer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man is facing several serious charges after police say he kidnapped and assaulted his ex-girlfriend last week.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim's ordeal started March 31, when police say Ricky Pilkington forced her into his vehicle and drove her to his residence on Susan Lane in Louisville, violating a protective order the victim took out against him on Feb. 28.

Police say the woman managed to escape and ran to a gas station and locked the door. Pilkington came after the victim at the gas station, but ran away after an employee threatened to call police.

Pilkington caught up to the victim on the street again after she left the gas station. That's when police say he forced her back into his car and took her back to his residence, where he began assaulting her.

Police say Pilkington punched the victim several times in the leg, breaking it. According to the arrest warrant, Pilkington also beat the victim with a baseball bat and hammer, and stabbed her in the left thigh. Police say Pilkington took the victim to a hospital in Bullitt County, stayed with her until she was released, then brought her back to his residence.

Pilkington finally left the victim leave in her car to get her medication. She took off and called a friend, who took her to Jewish Hospital for treatment. Hospital workers called police and a report was filed. Police say the victim suffered a broken tibia and fibula, a stab wound to her thigh and numerous bruises on her arms and legs.

Pilkington was arrested on April 5. He is charged with kidnapping, three counts of assault - domestic violence, and violation of an EPO/DVO. He was being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on a $250,000 bond.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.