UK sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe to declare for NBA Draft

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- University of Kentucky sophomore guard Isaiah Briscoe has decided to enter his name into the 2017 NBA draft.

According to a news release from the school, Briscoe will be hiring an agent, which will effectively end his career at UK.

"BBN, thank you to the greatest fans in the entire world," Briscoe said. "Thank you to Coach Cal, Coach KP (Kenny Payne), Coach Tony (Barbee), Coach JJ (Joel Justus), Coach Robes (John Robic), and (strength and conditioning coach) Rob (Harris). You helped me develop my game on the court and helped me grow as a man off the court.

Briscoe is the fourth underclassman from the 2016-17 Wildcats to declare for the 2017 NBA Draft. Freshman guards De’Aaron Fox and Malik Monk have announced their intentions to declare for the draft and sign with an agent. Freshman forward Bam Adebayo plans to declare for the draft but will not hire an agent at this time, opening up the possibility of a return.

Players have until 11:59 p.m. ET on April 23 to submit their names for the 2017 NBA Draft.

As one of the few returning players from a season ago, Briscoe’s leadership was instrumental in bringing together one of the youngest teams in the country and leading it to the top of the polls in November. Briscoe went on to average careers highs in points (12.1), rebounds (5.4) and assists (4.2) in 2016-17, the only player in the Southeastern Conference to average at least those numbers in all three categories.

Briscoe declared for the NBA Draft a season ago but returned for his sophomore year to continue to develop his game.

The NBA Draft Combine will take place May 9-14 in Chicago. The NBA Draft is June 22.

