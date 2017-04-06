National Weather Service reports tornado touchdown in central Kentucky during Wednesday's storms

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

The office buildings on the site will remain. (WDRB photo)

Nowadays, sending a message is instant, but not so long ago, messaging wasn't so fast.

Divers are continuing to search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.

Divers continue search for man believed to have drowned near Falls of the Ohio

Gonorrhea has developed resistance to nearly every class of antibiotics used to treat it such as penicillin, tetracycline and fluoroquinolones, the CDC said.

This STD is becoming 'smarter' and harder to treat

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

POLICE: Louisville man used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery

19-year-old accused of stabbing Louisville teen to death appears in court as judge issues stern warning

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The National Weather Service says an EF-1 tornado touched down Wednesday night in Henry County, and that's just one area that experienced severe weather.

Storm surveyors are expected to work through Friday assessing the damage. Officials say areas near Pleasureville experienced 100 mile-per-hour winds. NWS officials say the tornado touched down between Eminence and Pleasureville around 6 p.m. Wednesday. Officials say the storm produced strong winds and golf-ball sized hail -- which is not typical for our area.

Other parts of the region that suffered storm damage include Bardstown, where strong wind snapped a flagpole in half. In Elizabethtown, wind and hail pounded a mobile home park, leaving several people without power.

The storm also picked up part of a trailer on Hawkins Drive, and tossed it onto power lines.

Storm surveyors are working with local emergency management crews and talking to homeowners. So far, they've seen evidence of 70- to 80 mile-per-hour winds in several counties.

"Just a lot of hail coming down," said Pleasureville resident Jeremiah Goff. "I didn't even see any of the debris hitting the house. I didn't even hear that. It was just one solid hit and after that it wasn't anything."

Surveyors have also recorded evidence of straight line wind damage.

"We're out looking today in several locations for potential tornadoes, so it's widespread," said NWS meteorologist Ted Funk. "There's areas down in E'town, there's areas in Metcalf and Green counties, up in central Kentucky, north of Lexington."

Officials say aside from heavy downpours and strong wind at times, Jefferson County was spared from the storm. The storms largely missed southern Indiana as well, with the exception of hail in some areas.

