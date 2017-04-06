UofL creates scholarship to honor student killed during concert - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UofL creates scholarship to honor student killed during concert at Portland art gallery

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The U of L student killed at a concert last month will be honored with a scholarship fund in her name at the school.

Savannah Walker was shot and killed at the Tim Faulkner Gallery on March 19.

The university says "The Savannah Walker Scholarship" will recognize a student who has demonstrated a commitment to social justice, equality, and inclusion. 

Police have not arrested a suspect in her death.

Police are asking people who attended the concert to come forward with any videos or pictures that were taken that night in the Portland neighborhood. Anyone with information can call 574-LMPD. 

