Alleged shoplifter in Ohio dials 911 after getting locked in store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An alleged shoplifter in Ohio called 911 after getting locked in the store.

Police say 35-year-old Joanne Havens hid in a changing room at closing time at a Kohl's Department Store near Kent, Ohio. She was caught on video stealing various items.

But when she tried to leave, she discovered all the exit doors were locked. That's when police say Havens called 9-1-1, not realizing that officers were already responding to alarms she set off inside the store.

Police say they found clothing from the store stuffed in her purse and down her shirt.

