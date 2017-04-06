Alleged shoplifter in Ohio dials 911 after getting locked in sto - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Alleged shoplifter in Ohio dials 911 after getting locked in store

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An alleged shoplifter in Ohio called 911 after getting locked in the store.

Police say 35-year-old Joanne Havens hid in a changing room at closing time at a Kohl's Department Store near Kent, Ohio. She was caught on video stealing various items.

But when she tried to leave, she discovered all the exit doors were locked. That's when police say Havens called 9-1-1, not realizing that officers were already responding to alarms she set off inside the store.

Police say they found clothing from the store stuffed in her purse and down her shirt.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.