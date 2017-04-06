ALDI issues recalls for Season’s Choice frozen sweet peas - WDRB 41 Louisville News

ALDI issues recalls for Season’s Choice frozen sweet peas

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ALDI is voluntarily recalling Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

ALDI and Lakeside Foods Inc. say the product is being recalled out of "an abundance of caution."

The potentially affected product is packaged in a 16 oz. bag, has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains one of the following packaging codes and best by dates on the back of the bag:

Packaging Codes  Best By Date 
DC17038 PLAB6176  08/2018 
DC27038 PLAB6176  08/2018 
DC27038 BNAF7286  08/2018 
DC37038 BNAF7286  08/2018 
DC47038 PLAC6216  08/2018 
DC57038 PLAC6216  08/2018 

The Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas were sold at ALDI locations in the following states:

  • Florida
  • Illinois
  • Iowa
  • Kentucky
  • Michigan
  • Ohio
  • West Virginia

No illnesses related to this product have been reported, and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers who have questions about this recall may contact Lakeside Foods, Inc., at 1-800-466-3834, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central time.

