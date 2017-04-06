ALDI issues recalls for Season’s Choice frozen sweet peas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- ALDI is voluntarily recalling Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

ALDI and Lakeside Foods Inc. say the product is being recalled out of "an abundance of caution."

The potentially affected product is packaged in a 16 oz. bag, has the UPC code 041498164294 and contains one of the following packaging codes and best by dates on the back of the bag:

Packaging Codes Best By Date DC17038 PLAB6176 08/2018 DC27038 PLAB6176 08/2018 DC27038 BNAF7286 08/2018 DC37038 BNAF7286 08/2018 DC47038 PLAC6216 08/2018 DC57038 PLAC6216 08/2018

The Season’s Choice Frozen Sweet Peas were sold at ALDI locations in the following states:

Florida

Illinois

Iowa

Kentucky

Michigan

Ohio

West Virginia

No illnesses related to this product have been reported, and no other ALDI products are affected by this recall.

If customers have product affected by this voluntary recall, they should discard it immediately or return it to their local store for a full refund.

Customers who have questions about this recall may contact Lakeside Foods, Inc., at 1-800-466-3834, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Central time.

