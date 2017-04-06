Training to focus on backlog of sexual assault evidence kits - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Training to focus on backlog of sexual assault evidence kits

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear's office says training sessions planned this month will focus on the backlog of sexual assault forensic evidence kits.

The three-day training sessions are for law enforcement, prosecutors and victim advocates. The sessions are set for April 11-13 at the Embassy Suites in Lexington.

Beshear says prosecutors have requested the training to help them prosecute cases from the backlog of sexual assault evidence kits. Beshear's office says the training is another step toward helping sexual assault victims receive justice.

Warren County Commonwealth's Attorney Chris Cohron says the training will be invaluable for prosecutors across Kentucky.

Beshear's office has been working with lawmakers, law enforcement and advocates to end the kit backlog since last spring, when legislation was passed directing that the 3,000-plus untested kits be tested.

