Nearly 100 immigrants become American citizens during Louisville ceremony

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Nearly 100 immigrants celebrated their first day as American citizens in Louisville.

Ninety-seven people took the oath of citizenship. They were sworn in today at the national headquarters for the Sons of the American Revolution downtown.
Secretary of State Alison Lundergan Grimes encouraged them to make their voices heard.

"I'm here today to encourage you to stay active, engaged, speak out and speak up -- not only for yourselves but for others," Grimes said. 

The new citizens were from 39 different countries, including Burma, Australia, Bangladesh and Columbia. 

