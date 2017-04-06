Amazon announces plans to nearly double part-time workforce - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Amazon announces plans to nearly double part-time workforce

Posted: Updated:
One of Amazon's many warehouses One of Amazon's many warehouses

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon plans to nearly double its number of part-time employees in the U.S.

The company says 30,000 jobs will be added over the next year. Most will be warehouse positions, but 5,000 jobs will be in Amazon's virtual customer service program.

Virtual customer service employees can work from home, and are eligible for benefits.

Right now, Amazon has nearly 40,000 part-time workers.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

