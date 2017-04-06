Amazon announces plans to nearly double part-time workforce

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Amazon plans to nearly double its number of part-time employees in the U.S.
The company says 30,000 jobs will be added over the next year. Most will be warehouse positions, but 5,000 jobs will be in Amazon's virtual customer service program.
Virtual customer service employees can work from home, and are eligible for benefits.
Right now, Amazon has nearly 40,000 part-time workers.
Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.
For online public file assistance, contact: Harry Beam hbeam@wdrb.com (502) 584-6441
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.