Airbnb reportedly added $23 million to Louisville's economy in 2016

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Airbnb says its service added nearly $23 million to Louisville's economy in 2016.

The company says more than 1,500 Louisville residents actively list their home or a room on Airbnb. More than 48,000 guests stayed at those homes in 2016, earning each host an average of $3,700.

The city of Louisville requires all Airbnb hosts to register with Metro Government, pay a $25 annual fee and pay the city standard hotel taxes.

The majority of rentals are in the Highlands area. Other popular areas include the Clifton neighborhood, Germantown and Old Louisville.

