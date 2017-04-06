Rainbow Blossom celebrates 40 years in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Rainbow Blossom celebrates 40 years in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A natural food store hit a milestone this month with 40 years in Louisville. 

Rainbow Blossom has grown into five locations in Louisville and southern Indiana. It opened a wellness center with holistic practitioners in Spinghurst in September. 

The second generation owner says the store has stayed healthy by pioneering the local and organic food scene in Kentucky. 

"After national competitors had come to town, we had lost over 50 percent of our sales," Summer Auerbach said. "We were celebrating our 27th anniversary then, and I was pretty sure we weren't going to live to see 28. So the fact that we have made it to 40 and are really healthy is beyond exciting."

The St. Matthews Rainbow Blossom location is hosting an anniversary celebration with health food vendors from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 

