Entrepreneurs hope to turn ideas into cash this weekend at Startup Weekend Louisville

Divers are continuing to search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.

Divers continue search for man believed to have drowned near Falls of the Ohio

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

The office buildings on the site will remain. (WDRB photo)

Nowadays, sending a message is instant, but not so long ago, messaging wasn't so fast.

Southern Indiana farmer finds message in a bottle nearly 20 years later

Gonorrhea has developed resistance to nearly every class of antibiotics used to treat it such as penicillin, tetracycline and fluoroquinolones, the CDC said.

This STD is becoming 'smarter' and harder to treat

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

19-year-old accused of stabbing Louisville teen to death appears in court as judge issues stern warning

Officials tell WDRB the child was 8-year-old Shalom Lawson.

Body of 8-year-old Louisville boy found in pond near Indianapolis

Entrepreneurs, techies, designers and programmers are turning their ideas into cash this weekend at Startup Weekend Louisville.

“Everything that we do is meant to start a business in the fastest, most efficient way possible in just 54 hours,” said Paul Blakeley, lead organizer of Startup Weekend Louisville.

Participants will split into small teams to develop an idea.

“[We] validate whether or not an idea is even good,” Blakeley said.

The teams pitch ideas to a panel of judges and can win resources to turn the idea into a real-life startup company. There are always success stories from the weekend, like Rover.com, which is a pet service website from a company now worth millions.

“[Lots of people say], 'Aw man, I thought of that! Why didn't I do that?,'" Blakeley said. "This gives you the chance to avoid doing that."

Anyone can join Startup Weekend Louisville, including after the event starts. To register, click here.

“We've had doctors and lawyers and 7-year-olds come and participate,” said Daniel Johnsen, organizer of Startup Weekend Louisville.

The purpose of the weekend is to give creators experience, motivation and a chance to network.

“Complete strangers work together in a collaborative spirit to bring something to life,” Johnsen said.

Startup Weekend Louisville is at the LouieLab at 745 Main Street in downtown Louisville from Friday, April 7 until Sunday, April 9.

