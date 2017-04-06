Indiana Legislature approves bills on marijuana-derived oil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana Legislature approves bills on marijuana-derived oil

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Both chambers of the Indiana Legislature have approved measures loosening restrictions on a marijuana-derived oil used to treat epilepsy.

The House voted to pass the bill unanimously 95-0 Thursday. The Senate also advanced their measure 35-13 in a vote later in the day.

The Legislature has long resisted efforts to allow the use of cannabidiol oil, commonly referred to as CBD. But that appears to have changed this year.

The oil cannot get patients high but contains compounds that studies suggest lessen the severity of seizures. Many parents of children who have treatment-resistant epilepsy have testified in support during hearings.

A conference committee will reconcile differences between the two measures. There is disagreement over the percentages of chemical components set out in law and the creation of a state registry.

