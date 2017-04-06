Garage fire causes big explosion in Underwood, Indiana

Divers are continuing to search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.

Divers are continuing to search of the Ohio River for a man who's believed to have drowned.

Divers continue search for man believed to have drowned near Falls of the Ohio

Divers continue search for man believed to have drowned near Falls of the Ohio

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

Nowadays, sending a message is instant, but not so long ago, messaging wasn't so fast.

Nowadays, sending a message is instant, but not so long ago, messaging wasn't so fast.

Gonorrhea has developed resistance to nearly every class of antibiotics used to treat it such as penicillin, tetracycline and fluoroquinolones, the CDC said.

Gonorrhea has developed resistance to nearly every class of antibiotics used to treat it such as penicillin, tetracycline and fluoroquinolones, the CDC said.

This STD is becoming 'smarter' and harder to treat

This STD is becoming 'smarter' and harder to treat

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

UNDERWOOD, Ind. (WDRB) -- A garage fire in southern Indiana on Thursday led to an explosion that fire officials say could be heard up to two miles away.

A man renting a home on US 31 in Underwood said he was working on his car in the garage. According to Monroe Township Fire Chief Mark Furnish, the car backfired, lighting the garage on fire.

The man went to get a garden hose in an attempt to put the fire out, but the fire quickly reached oxygen bottles in the garage, causing the explosion.

Two of the man's relatives were in the house at the time, but they got out unharmed.

“He went to get a garden hose to try to put the fire out and that was when there was a second explosion, which we believe was an oxygen bottle that he was breathing on,” Furnish said.

There is severe damage to the home, and the renters are trying to figure out where they will live.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.