Suspects caught on camera breaking into east Louisville vape shop

A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.

A new show is bringing national attention to Jeffersonville by allowing viewers to watching police officers respond in real time.

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

A Cincinnati developer plans to transform the southwest corner of Hurstbourne Parkway and Shelbyville Road, tearing down some aging retail buildings and constructing several restaurants, a grocery store, a parking garage and a hotel.

Nowadays, sending a message is instant, but not so long ago, messaging wasn't so fast.

Nowadays, sending a message is instant, but not so long ago, messaging wasn't so fast.

Gonorrhea has developed resistance to nearly every class of antibiotics used to treat it such as penicillin, tetracycline and fluoroquinolones, the CDC said.

Gonorrhea has developed resistance to nearly every class of antibiotics used to treat it such as penicillin, tetracycline and fluoroquinolones, the CDC said.

This STD is becoming 'smarter' and harder to treat

This STD is becoming 'smarter' and harder to treat

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – The Louisville Metro Police Department is investigating a store break-in at a vape shop in east Louisville on Wednesday night.

Just after 11 p.m. Wednesday, security cameras caught two masked suspects throwing a brick through the front door of the Juice Box Vapor Company off Chamberlain Lane. The two people grabbed some vape samples from the test bar and vape products and gear from the display and ran off.

The store’s owner, Keith Hadley, said the suspects were in the store for only about 35 seconds.

Hadley called 911 after the ADT representative contacted him about the store’s alarm going off.

“When I first got there, the police had already arrived," Hadley said. "The front motion sensor and back motion sensor was the call that they received from ADT.”

The owner believes whoever broke in tried the back door first. When they couldn’t get through, they went around and smashed their way in through the front door. And looking at the surveillance video, Hadley believes he spots more than two people outside looking in the windows to scope it out.

“They knew where the cameras were as well,” Hadley said. “They pointed a flashlight toward the ADT camera so you couldn’t really see their faces.”

Hadley has a suspicion whoever broke in cased the store earlier this year.

“About a month and a half ago, around February, we had a group of individuals come in, and they stole a bunch of stuff off the test bar,” Hadley said.

He said what was stolen did not amount to much money, so he never pressed charges. But he wonders if that same group was plotting a bigger break-in then.

Hadley said the area sees very little crime, and he wanted to give his neighboring business owners a heads up.

“Just be aware of people that are coming in, and they’re not purchasing anything,” Hadley said. “They’re scoping things out or maybe acting suspicious.”

Hadley said his stores and the vaping community are very generous. He tries to provide people with the vaping products they need, even if they’re low on cash, in order to stop smoking cigarettes. And he said if the suspects really needed something, they only had to ask and he would have helped them out.

The owner posted the images and surveillance video to social media and said the vaping community is sharing it to help find whoever did the damage.

"For them to take a thousand dollars worth of stuff is better than them cleaning out the whole store obviously,” Hadley said. “But at the same time, you don't want that to happen to any business."

Hadley said he will also have to replace the damaged door and intends to upgrade his video cameras to have audio.

If you recognize the suspects in the video or have tips that could help police, call 574-LMPD.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.