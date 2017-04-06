Safety concerns in Radcliff mobile home park could force residen - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Safety concerns in Radcliff mobile home park could force residents out of homes

Posted: Updated:

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials in Radcliff say they have safety concerns about a mobile home park after two electrical fires less than a week apart.

Jenna Hall said the conditions inside her mobile home are unlivable, full of sunken-in floors and mold on walls.

"The floors give in. There's mold in the bathroom. We actually have mushrooms growing in the bathroom," she said.

Hall said her monthly rent is $325 per month and that she'd move out if she had the money.

"I know I'm stuck," she said. "It's sad to say it."

The city of Radcliff has concerns with code violations inside Paradise Mobile Home Park. Last week, two mobile homes caught fire just a few days apart. Both fires were electrical, prompting the city to start mandatory inspections.

"It's not the city saying, 'Hey, we're here because you've got trash in your yard,'" Radcliff Fire Chief Jamie Henderson said. "We're here for the safety concerns of the park itself."

The Red Cross will install smoke detectors inside each home as Radcliff firefighters and code inspectors check all 96 units.

"We look at electrical issues and sanitation issues," Henderson said.

Officials said the property owner is cooperating. But some mobile homes might be condemned, forcing some residents to move out.

Destiny Menz wants to see the mobile homes cleaned up, hers included.

"I'm very happy," she said of the inspections. "Honestly, if they clean this place up, families can move back in here."

We tried reaching out to the property owner, who employees said is currently on vacation. More inspections are planned for next week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.