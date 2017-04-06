Safety concerns in Radcliff mobile home park could force residents out of homes

Nowadays, sending a message is instant, but not so long ago, messaging wasn't so fast.

Nowadays, sending a message is instant, but not so long ago, messaging wasn't so fast.

19-year-old accused of stabbing Louisville teen to death appears in court as judge issues stern warning

19-year-old accused of stabbing Louisville teen to death appears in court as judge issues stern warning

Gonorrhea has developed resistance to nearly every class of antibiotics used to treat it such as penicillin, tetracycline and fluoroquinolones, the CDC said.

Gonorrhea has developed resistance to nearly every class of antibiotics used to treat it such as penicillin, tetracycline and fluoroquinolones, the CDC said.

This STD is becoming 'smarter' and harder to treat

This STD is becoming 'smarter' and harder to treat

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

Dive teams restarted their search at first light Saturday morning, but dives were suspended in the afternoon because rough waters made it too dangerous.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in just after 5 p.m. at South 12th and West Hill Streets.

MetroSafe tells WDRB the call came in just after 5 p.m. at South 12th and West Hill Streets.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Authorities say foul play is not suspected at this time.

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Police say one of the victims was able to escape and call police...

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

Louisville man who used bolt cutters to chop off victim's finger during armed robbery appears in court

RADCLIFF, Ky. (WDRB) -- City officials in Radcliff say they have safety concerns about a mobile home park after two electrical fires less than a week apart.

Jenna Hall said the conditions inside her mobile home are unlivable, full of sunken-in floors and mold on walls.

"The floors give in. There's mold in the bathroom. We actually have mushrooms growing in the bathroom," she said.

Hall said her monthly rent is $325 per month and that she'd move out if she had the money.

"I know I'm stuck," she said. "It's sad to say it."

The city of Radcliff has concerns with code violations inside Paradise Mobile Home Park. Last week, two mobile homes caught fire just a few days apart. Both fires were electrical, prompting the city to start mandatory inspections.

"It's not the city saying, 'Hey, we're here because you've got trash in your yard,'" Radcliff Fire Chief Jamie Henderson said. "We're here for the safety concerns of the park itself."

The Red Cross will install smoke detectors inside each home as Radcliff firefighters and code inspectors check all 96 units.

"We look at electrical issues and sanitation issues," Henderson said.

Officials said the property owner is cooperating. But some mobile homes might be condemned, forcing some residents to move out.

Destiny Menz wants to see the mobile homes cleaned up, hers included.

"I'm very happy," she said of the inspections. "Honestly, if they clean this place up, families can move back in here."

We tried reaching out to the property owner, who employees said is currently on vacation. More inspections are planned for next week.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.