Police investigating after 2 shooting victims show up at 2 east - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police investigating after 2 shooting victims show up at 2 east Louisville gas stations

Posted: Updated:
Circle K in Middletown Circle K in Middletown
Circle K in Middletown Circle K in Middletown
Circle K in Middletown Circle K in Middletown
Circle K in Middletown Circle K in Middletown
Speedway in Jeffersontown Speedway in Jeffersontown

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were shot at the Lynne Acres apartment complex in Shelbyville showed up at two different gas stations near Blankenbaker Parkway in east Louisville early Friday. 

One victim went to the Circle K on Gateworth Way in Middletown around 3:45 a.m. Police don't know how the victim got to the Circle K, and say he was not cooperative. He is expected to survive.

About five minutes later, a second shooting victim showed up at the Speedway on Blankenbaker Parkway in Jeffersontown. It's less than a mile from Circle K. That's where police found a Ford Crown Victoria with bullet holes in the windshield. 

The second victim is also expected to be OK. 

While LMPD responded to both scenes, they say the case is in the hands of Shelbyville Police because that's where the original shooting happened. 

No arrests have been made, but Shelbyville police say have several leads. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.