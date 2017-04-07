Police investigating after 2 shooting victims show up at 2 east Louisville gas stations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say two people who were shot at the Lynne Acres apartment complex in Shelbyville showed up at two different gas stations near Blankenbaker Parkway in east Louisville early Friday.

One victim went to the Circle K on Gateworth Way in Middletown around 3:45 a.m. Police don't know how the victim got to the Circle K, and say he was not cooperative. He is expected to survive.

About five minutes later, a second shooting victim showed up at the Speedway on Blankenbaker Parkway in Jeffersontown. It's less than a mile from Circle K. That's where police found a Ford Crown Victoria with bullet holes in the windshield.

The second victim is also expected to be OK.

While LMPD responded to both scenes, they say the case is in the hands of Shelbyville Police because that's where the original shooting happened.

No arrests have been made, but Shelbyville police say have several leads.

