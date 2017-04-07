Comedian Heywood Banks back at the The Caravan April 7 & 8

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Part genius and part buffoon. Heywood Banks brings his unique brand of humor to Louisville's The Caravan this weekend.

Heywood has been a road comic for decades with frequent stops in Louisville through all the changes in the comedy scene. If you haven't seen his show, come prepared for an insightful one-of-a-kind view of the world. He mixes his observations on life with bizarre songs, about everything from wiper blades to toast!

Heywood has been featured in "Rolling Stone Magazine" and "People Magazine." And you may have seen him on A&E's "Evening at the Improv," MTV's "1/2 Hour Comedy Hour" or "Entertainment Tonight. Plus he's a regular on the national Bob and Tom radio show.

Catch his show all weekend at The Caravan, which is under new local ownership. The club is at the same site as former comedy clubs The Laughing Derby and the Comedy Caravan, but now a group of former employees are running the place.

Heywood Banks at The Caravan

Friday, April 7 and Saturday, April 8, 2017

Two shows a night: 7:15 and 9:30 p.m.

The Caravan

Mid City Mall

1250 Bardstown Rd.

Louisville, KY 40204

Reservations: (502) 459-0022

