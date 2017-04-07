Cured & Crafted artisan market features hand-made food and drinks April 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Copper & Kings presents the 2nd Annual Cured & Crafted event.

They hope to attract big crowds again this year to sample the works of two dozen local vendors of food and drink: sausage makers, restaurant chefs, drink makers, ice cream shops, cheese makers, coffee roasters and more.

The goal is to celebrate local craftsmanship by connecting producers and consumers in a family-friendly environment. It's an uncommon Artisan Market in the Copper & Kings courtyard on Sunday, April 9th 10am-4pm.

FREE entry to this Butchertown festival. For information, CLICK HERE.

Copper & Kings

1121 E Washington

Louisville, KY

Vendors Scheduled to appear:

Against The Grain Brewery

Amanda Wilder Artisan Crafts

Art Eatables Artisan chocolates, truffles and candy.

The Bacon

Bill's Famous Spreads

Blue Dog Bakery & Café

Broadbent B & B Foods and Gourmet Deli/Market

Butchertown Pie Co.

Cellar Door Chocolates

Cobra Verde

Commonwealth Cure

Elixir Kombucha

Foxhollow Farm

Heine Brothers' Coffee

hey tiger

Hi-Five Doughnuts

Jessica Woolard Ceramics

Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese

The Beer Syrup Company

Louisville Cream

Monnik Beer Co.

Newsom's, Bill Hams

Old 502 Winery

The Plant Kingdom

Red Hog

Red Hot Roasters

Sheltowee Farm

Shrubs By Eron

Smoking Goose Meatery

Thomas Family Winery

Triple J Knife Works

Quills Coffee

