Cured & Crafted artisan market features hand-made food and drinks April 9

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Copper & Kings presents the 2nd Annual Cured & Crafted event.
They hope to attract big crowds again this year to sample the works of two dozen local vendors of food and drink: sausage makers, restaurant chefs, drink makers, ice cream shops, cheese makers, coffee roasters and more.
The goal is to celebrate local craftsmanship by connecting producers and consumers in a family-friendly environment. It's an uncommon Artisan Market in the Copper & Kings courtyard on Sunday, April 9th 10am-4pm.
FREE entry to this Butchertown festival. For information, CLICK HERE.
Copper & Kings
1121 E Washington
Louisville, KY
Vendors Scheduled to appear:
Against The Grain Brewery
Amanda Wilder Artisan Crafts
Art Eatables Artisan chocolates, truffles and candy.
The Bacon
Bill's Famous Spreads
Blue Dog Bakery & Café
Broadbent B & B Foods and Gourmet Deli/Market
Butchertown Pie Co.
Cellar Door Chocolates
Cobra Verde
Commonwealth Cure
Elixir Kombucha
Foxhollow Farm
Heine Brothers' Coffee
hey tiger
Hi-Five Doughnuts
Jessica Woolard Ceramics
Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese
The Beer Syrup Company
Louisville Cream
Monnik Beer Co.
Newsom's, Bill Hams
Old 502 Winery
The Plant Kingdom
Red Hog
Red Hot Roasters
Sheltowee Farm
Shrubs By Eron
Smoking Goose Meatery
Thomas Family Winery
Triple J Knife Works
Quills Coffee
