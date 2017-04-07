Cured & Crafted artisan market features hand-made food and drink - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Cured & Crafted artisan market features hand-made food and drinks April 9

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Copper & Kings presents the 2nd Annual Cured & Crafted event.

They hope to attract big crowds again this year to sample the works of two dozen local vendors of food and drink: sausage makers, restaurant chefs, drink makers, ice cream shops, cheese makers, coffee roasters and more.

The goal is to celebrate local craftsmanship by connecting producers and consumers in a family-friendly environment. It's an uncommon Artisan Market in the Copper & Kings courtyard on Sunday, April 9th 10am-4pm.

FREE entry to this Butchertown festival.  For information, CLICK HERE.  

Copper & Kings 
1121 E Washington 
Louisville, KY

Vendors Scheduled to appear:

Against The Grain Brewery
Amanda Wilder Artisan Crafts
Art Eatables Artisan chocolates, truffles and candy.
The Bacon
Bill's Famous Spreads
Blue Dog Bakery & Café
Broadbent B & B Foods and Gourmet Deli/Market
Butchertown Pie Co.
Cellar Door Chocolates
Cobra Verde
Commonwealth Cure
Elixir Kombucha
Foxhollow Farm
Heine Brothers' Coffee
hey tiger
Hi-Five Doughnuts
Jessica Woolard Ceramics
Kenny's Farmhouse Cheese
The Beer Syrup Company
Louisville Cream
Monnik Beer Co.
Newsom's, Bill Hams
Old 502 Winery
The Plant Kingdom
Red Hog
Red Hot Roasters
Sheltowee Farm
Shrubs By Eron
Smoking Goose Meatery
Thomas Family Winery
Triple J Knife Works
Quills Coffee

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.