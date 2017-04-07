Kentucky State Police arrest man for allegedly sharing child por - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky State Police arrest man for allegedly sharing child porn images online

Posted: Updated:
Philip Mann (source: Fayette County Detention Center) Philip Mann (source: Fayette County Detention Center)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) --  Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a Lexington, Kentucky man on child pornography charges.

According to a news release, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested 52-year-old Philip Mann on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Mann was arrested after an investigation by the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children. The investigation started after investigators after discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online. 

Police executed a search warrant at Mann's Lexington residence on Thursday. During the search they seized electronic equipment for forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Mann is currently charged with 20 felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor. 

Mann was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.