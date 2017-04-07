Kentucky State Police arrest man for allegedly sharing child porn images online

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky State Police say they've arrested a Lexington, Kentucky man on child pornography charges.

According to a news release, the KSP Electronic Crime Branch arrested 52-year-old Philip Mann on charges related to possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Mann was arrested after an investigation by the undercover Internet Crimes Against Children. The investigation started after investigators after discovered the suspect sharing images of child sexual exploitation online.

Police executed a search warrant at Mann's Lexington residence on Thursday. During the search they seized electronic equipment for forensic examination. The investigation is ongoing.

Mann is currently charged with 20 felony counts of possession of matter portraying a sex performance by a minor.

Mann was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

