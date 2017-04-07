Louisville woman accused of stealing jewelry valued at $24K whil - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville woman accused of stealing jewelry valued at $24K while working for UPS

Posted: Updated:
Samantha Pennell (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Samantha Pennell (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman has admitted to stealing jewelry with an estimated value of $24,000 while working for UPS. 

According to an arrest report, police were called to the UPS facility at 8100 commerce drive on Thursday. That's where they met with a loss prevention officer and interviewed the employee, 39-year-old Samantha Pennell. 

Investigators say Pennell waived her Miranda rights and admitted to stealing several packages containing jewelry that she pawned. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.