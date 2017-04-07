Louisville woman accused of stealing jewelry valued at $24K while working for UPS

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police say a Louisville woman has admitted to stealing jewelry with an estimated value of $24,000 while working for UPS.

According to an arrest report, police were called to the UPS facility at 8100 commerce drive on Thursday. That's where they met with a loss prevention officer and interviewed the employee, 39-year-old Samantha Pennell.

Investigators say Pennell waived her Miranda rights and admitted to stealing several packages containing jewelry that she pawned.

