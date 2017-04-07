Police release ID of man found in burned out home in Salem, Ind.

Police suspect foul play after a body was found in this mobile home on Teresa Street in Salem, Indiana on March 14, 2017.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have released the identity of a man found dead in a burned-out mobile home that was allegedly set on fire by the homeowner.

Officials say 62-year-old Jefferey Givan was found in the burned out home on Teresa Street around 7 p.m. March 14.. After putting out the fire, firefighters discovered a body inside. Investigators used dental records to confirm his identity.

Investigators believe foul play was involved in Givan's death, but the exact cause of death has not been determined.

The owner of the home, 28-year-old Joshua Risinger, has been arrested and charged with murder and arson.

