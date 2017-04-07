Coal museum taps into solar power to cut down on energy costs - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Coal museum taps into solar power to cut down on energy costs

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A coal museum in eastern Kentucky is using solar panels for some of its energy needs. 

The solar panels were installed at the Kentucky Coal Museum in Benham, with the goal of lowering energy costs.

The museum opened in 1994, and displays relics from the state's coal mining past, including some items from the personal collection of Coal Miner's Daughter, country singer Loretta Lynn.

Kentucky is the nation's third largest coal producer.

