Man o'War exhibit opens Saturday at Kentucky Derby Museum

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- "Man o'War: The Legacy" opens Saturday at the Kentucky Derby Museum.

The exhibit covers his racing career, ties to the Kentucky Derby, and the impact he had Thoroughbred racing. Visitors can also see the saddle used in the race against Sir Barton.... the first-ever Triple Crown Winner.

Considered one of racing's greatest thoroughbreds, Man o' War won 20 of 21 lifetime starts. The horse's only defeat was to a horse named Upset in the 1919 Sanford Memorial Stakes at Saratoga.

Even though the horse never ran in the Kentucky Derby, it helped get people interested in the sport during a time when it was struggling.

"It's a celebration of his life, what he was and what he meant to various people, what he meant to people right after the war," said Ken Grayson who loaned the museum some of his Man o'War artifacts.

Man o' War died in Kentucky in 1947 at age 30.

