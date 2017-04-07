Dog missing for 8 years reunited with owners at LMAS thanks to m - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Dog missing for 8 years reunited with owners at LMAS thanks to microchip

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A dog named Lucky has been reunited with his Louisville eight years after he went missing. 

Louisville Metro Animal Services posted about the happy reunion on its Facebook page. The shelter says Nikki and James have been missing Lucky for eight years.

Earlier this week, the dog somehow made its way to the LMAS animal shelter. Workers there scanned his microchip and called Nikki and James, who were overjoyed.

Lucky has developed a skin condition during his time away, so he'll need some TLC.

The shelter says this is just another reminder of why it's so important to have a microchip implanted in your pet. 

