Indiana AG announces plans to protect storm victims from fraud

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill has announced a new campaign aimed at protecting Hoosiers from fraudulent business practices after severe storms. 

The campaign is called  "Double Check Before You Write A Check." The Attorney General's Office recommends following these tips to avoid being scammed:

  • Avoid agreeing to any repair or restoration work on the spot during initial contact with someone offering services – this includes contracts.
  • Avoid signing any legally binding agreements without first gathering information and researching a business being represented.
  • Obtain information about the individual offering his or her services.
  • Research the company the individual claims to represent.
  • Look for signs of credibility such as an official website.
  • Seek reviews and testimonials from former customers.

“The best decision is an informed decision,” Hill said. “Double check before you write a check.” 

Hill says his office received dozens of scam reports last year. Anyone who believes they've been scammed should call Indiana's Consumer Protection Division. You can reach the CPD by visiting IndianaConsumer.com or calling 1-800-382-5516.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

