Gov. Bevin drops efforts to close Kentucky's last abortion clini - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Gov. Bevin drops efforts to close Kentucky's last abortion clinic until lawsuit resolved

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) -- Gov. Matt Bevin's administration has dropped its efforts to shut down Kentucky's last abortion clinic pending the outcome of a federal lawsuit aimed at preventing its closure.

An agreement between lawyers for the Republican governor and the Louisville clinic, EMW Women's Surgical Center, has been submitted to U.S. District Judge Greg Stivers, who has not yet signed off on it.

As part of the agreement, Bevin's administration agreed to renew EMW's license until the federal suit is resolved.

The legal wrangling started when the state recently told the clinic it was out of compliance with state laws related to its agreements with a local hospital and ambulance service.

That spurred the lawsuit to halt the impending shutdown. Stivers issued a restraining order to prevent the state from revoking EMW's license.

The clinic located on W. Market St. is the only remaining abortion clinic in the state of Kentucky. Last Sunday hundreds of people rallied outside the clinic to show support. Several held signs and chanted "my body my choice" and "trust women."

Related:

Copyright 2017 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.