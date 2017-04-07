California man wants to turn port-a-potties into dwellings for h - WDRB 41 Louisville News

California man wants to turn port-a-potties into dwellings for homeless

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A California man's plan to end homelessness is going down the toilet, but that was the plan all along.

T.K. Devine wants to convert port-a-potties into portable homes. The homes would have storage space and a fold-up bed that turns living space into a kitchen.

It also has an attached unit with a bathroom and shower.

The final product will be designed to include a top-level garden and solar panels.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.