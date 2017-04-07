Florida woman accused of smoking crack moments before giving bir - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Florida woman accused of smoking crack moments before giving birth

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Florida woman is accused of giving birth right after she smoked crack cocaine.

Police say 24-year-old Katrina Kegelman gave birth Monday in the back yard of her neighbor's house in Clearwater. The neighbor said Kegelman hid the baby under a plant while the neighbor called 911. 

Police say Kegelman later admitted she was afraid she would be charged with the baby's death because she had been smoking crack. She finally showed paramedics where she had hidden the baby boy. 

The boy survived and was taken to the hospital.

Kegelman is charged with child neglect.

