Louisville man accused of using internet to entice minor to have - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville man accused of using internet to entice minor to have sex

Posted: Updated:
Robert Tomlinson (source: Louisville Metro Corrections) Robert Tomlinson (source: Louisville Metro Corrections)

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested for allegedly seeking sex with a minor online.

Kentucky Attorney General Andy Beshear and the state's Cyber Crimes Unit say 55-year-old Robert Tomlinson also asked for sexually explicit photos.

He was arrested Wednesday and charged with one felony count of using an electronic communication system for the purpose of procuring a minor for a sex offense. 

Tomlinson was arrested with assistance from Louisville Metro Police and the United States Secret Service Electronic Crimes Taskforce.

Tomlinson is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections where he remains on a $10,000 full cash bond. He is due in court April 14.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

