Fleming County parents say Spanish teacher showed elementary stu - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Fleming County parents say Spanish teacher showed elementary students 'animal porn'

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several parents in Fleming County, Kentucky are upset after they say a Spanish teacher who traveled between schools showed students what they call "animal pornography."

The five-minute YouTube video has an "R" rating, and was shown to elementary students at two different schools. The video shows people speaking in Spanish and acting out sexual innuendos while dressed in animal costumes.

Some parents say the video was inappropriate to show children. One mother says literally got sick to her stomach. Another mother says her 9-year-old daughter had this to say about the video: "I do not know what that chicken was doing to that cow." 

Parents think the teacher should have known better to show the video to elementary students since it begins with a warning that it's rated "R." 

The superintendent of Fleming County Schools says the video was *not part of the Spanish curriculum nor was it approved by the district."

