Kentucky man's metal detecting gets online attention

Authorities have not said when and where the thefts occurred.

Evansville-based Boyett Treatment Center was about to sign a lease for a satellite office in Austin, but opposition from a city council member and the mayor has caused the company to scrap plans.

Police say a child's voice can be heard on the video -- and that led to even more charges.

And according to arrest reports, they brought a 3-year-old and a 6-year-old with them.

Elizabethtown residents accused of trying to meet minor for sex acts on Taylorsville Road

LMPD officers say they interrupted a music video over the weekend to issue a citation.

Officials say the symptoms will usually subside in about two or three days, but if symptoms persist, it's recommended you see your primary care provider.

The warning her family has for others.

The eyes of the world will be on Hopkinsville next month when a total solar eclipse brings tens of thousands of people to the small city.

LAWRENCEBURG, Ky. (WDRB) A Kentucky man is gaining attention online for his skills in metal detecting. However, this goes beyond looking for jewelry on the beach. His modern-day hobby is playing a role in history.

To find Scott Clark, just listen for the beeping. "This is a bit like learning how to play an instrument. You have to kind of develop a third eye in your head for underground and that eye is fed with sounds from the detector. So, it's much more sound than anything," Clark said.

In a private location on several hundred acres of land in Lawrenceburg, the expert metal detectorist unloads for the day: headphones, detector, GPS and a bag for artifacts.

"The finds that are considered good are pinched into this pouch. The junk goes in here."

In we go to find a target. "After I've got a general sound, I'll use the pinpointer to narrow it down."

Clark will dig more than 100 holes in a day. "It's at this moment when you really don't know what you're getting. You get a good signal and you're zeroed in on it."

Holes often take him back to the 18th century. "It's a bit like time travel," Clark said. "I wonder about who lost it, I wonder about what it was used for, why it was there, how they felt about losing it...finding toys and marbles helps me tell there were kids here, out in the wilderness like this.

He'll use his GPS to add a picture into the database.

"Bag it as first artifact of the day and fill the hole up and start over."

His hobby started when he was 15. "Started a coin collection and I was hooked from that point forward."

Now, he works with archaeologists, traveling around the region. He doesn't keep his findings, but passes them on for research.

"I have a lot of very cool coins, super cool buttons, and still for me, the thrill is in what it means, why it's there and how it works with all the other artifacts nearby, in that story."

He's gaining attention for his hobby, reaching several thousand Facebook fans. "It's just flattering and humbling and i appreciate every single one of them."

It's not for the attention or the money. "It's not just ripping items out of the ground and putting them in the basement or selling them on eBay. It's really saving them for their kids and the kids that come after that."

He said he's filling in the gaps of history.

