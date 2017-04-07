Police find more than 100 pills during traffic stop in southern Indiana

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WDRB) -- A woman stopped for speeding in Floyd County Thursday night was arrested after police say they found more than 100 pills in her car.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. on U.S. 150 near Old Vincennes Road. That's where an Indiana State Trooper stopped 35-year-old Jessica Hopper from Salem, Indiana. Police say Hopper's tags were expired and her driver's license was suspended.

A search of the car turned up more than 100 pills, including Xanax, Oxycodone and Oxycontin, as well as two glass smoking pipes.

Hopper is charged with possession of a controlled substance, dealing in a controlled substance, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of paraphernalia.

