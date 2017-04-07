Several businesses around Louisville donating proceeds to family - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Several businesses around Louisville donating proceeds to family of fallen LMPD officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Many businesses around Louisville are donating a portion of their proceeds to the family of fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman.

Below are several examples, and LMPD is asking people to email them others participating at LMPDPIO@louisvilleky.gov:

  • April 7 -- Shiraz Mediterranean Grill at 5th and Jefferson Streets, Poplar Level Road and Holiday Manor, will donate 10 percent of its proceeds
  • April 7 -- Good Shepherds Catholic Parish at 3511 Rudd Avenue, will donate 100 percent of the proceeds from its fish fry
  • April 10 -- Gustavo's, at 6402 Westwind Way in Crestwood, will donate a portion of its proceeds
  • April 11 -- Wick's Pizza will donate 10 percent of its proceeds
  • April 17 -- Bearno's will donate 20 percent of its proceeds

In addition to this, starting Saturday, special wristbands honoring Rodman will be available at all three branches of the Louisville Metro Police Credit Union: 900 West Market Street, 7201 Outer Loop #128 and 1402 Burghard Street.

Anyone outside of Louisville who'd like to have one shipped to them can call (502) 585-2282.

