GUEST POV | Save the NEA

By Christen Boone

The National Endowment for the Arts promotes and strengthens the creative capacity of communities across the nation by providing all Americans with diverse opportunities for arts participation. The NEA touches the lives of millions - in large cities and in rural communities, in every congressional district - across the country.

Artists and arts organizations help us tell our stories, build stronger communities, stimulate economic growth and provide employment for millions of Americans.

Last year, $148 million was allocated to the NEA, less than one half of 100% of the federal budget. Those dollars help to drive a $730 billion arts and culture industry, accounting for 4.2 percent of the annual GDP and supporting 4.8 million jobs. The arts and culture industry produces a $26 billion trade surplus for the country.

This is not just about the arts and it is not about politics. The NEA is simply a smart economic investment in the future of our country.

I ask you to contact your elected representatives in Congress and urge them to oppose any attempt to eliminate or cut funding to the NEA. You can also head to social media to lend your voice to support the NEA at #savethenea. Your voice can make a difference.

With the support of the NEA, our lives, our communities, cities, states and nation are enriched. Thank you for speaking up and reaching out to make a difference.

I'm Christen Boone, and that's my Point of View.