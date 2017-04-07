KFC pledges to stop using chickens raised with human antibiotics

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- KFC is making a change to its chicken for health reasons.

Officials with Louisville-based Yum Brands say KFC will stop using chickens raised with human antibiotics. KFC is working with more than 2,000 poultry farms to make the change by the end of 2018.

Meat producers often give animals antibiotics to make them grow faster and prevent illnesses. But health experts say it leads to germs becoming resistant to drugs and makes antibiotics ineffective in treating some illnesses in people.

Other fast food companies have made similar pledges, including McDonald's.

